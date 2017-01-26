Senators' Craig Anderson: Working toward return

Anderson (personal) will use the All-Star break to work with Senators goalie coach Pierre Groulx, Steve Lloyd of TSN reports.

Once back to game fitness, Anderson will resume his role as the No. 1 netminder. Considering fellow netminder Mike Condon has made 23 straight appearances, he might be looking forward to a night off. The Sens have not provided a specific timeline for when they expect Anderson to be ready to go, but fantasy owners who have stashed him this long appear to be closing in on reaping the rewards for their patience.