Lazar was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Blues.

Lazar has been in and out of the lineup, alternating with Chris Neil depending on the toughness of the other team. When head coach Guy Boucher wants a little more toughness, he goes with Neil, and when playing against a more finesse team, Lazar draws in. Lazar's fantasy appeal is rather negligible at this juncture.

