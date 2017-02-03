Senators' Curtis Lazar: Draws back into lineup
Lazar will play in Thursday's game against the Lightning after being a healthy scratch last time out, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Lazar replaces Chris Neil in the lineup. He can be an asset in the deepest of fantasy pools if you need help in the hits department. Other than that, he doesn't bring much to the table for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Struggling at offensive end•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Will return to action Wednesday•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Returns to practice•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Leaves loss with upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Will stick on second line•