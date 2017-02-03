Lazar will play in Thursday's game against the Lightning after being a healthy scratch last time out, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Lazar replaces Chris Neil in the lineup. He can be an asset in the deepest of fantasy pools if you need help in the hits department. Other than that, he doesn't bring much to the table for fantasy owners.

