Senators' Curtis Lazar: Struggling at offensive end
Lazar entered the All-Star break with no goals and just one assist with a minus-6 through 27 games.
Lazar's offense is nearly non-existent, but he can help fantasy owners in the deepest of pools in hits (48) while also contributing a smattering of blocked shots (10).
More News
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Will return to action Wednesday•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Returns to practice•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Leaves loss with upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Will stick on second line•
-
Senators' Curtis Lazar: Promoted to big club Saturday•