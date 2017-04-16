Senators' Derick Brassard: Gets goal and an assist in Game 2 win

Brassard scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Brassard is coming off a seriously depressed offensive season, finishing with just 39 points in 81 games. But all that is forgotten with Saturday's performance.

