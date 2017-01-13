Senators' Derick Brassard: Helps down Penguins with two helpers

Brassard dished two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

This season's been a bumpy one for the veteran pivot, who has a mere 20 points in 40 games -- well off the scoring pace we saw from him over the past two seasons. Brassard's seen an uptick in his production lately, though, netting nine points and 36 shots in his last 12 games, and his history gives fantasy owners good reason to think he'll keep it going in the second half.