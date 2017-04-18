Senators' Derick Brassard: Posts second straight multi-point game
Brassard scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.
The veteran center has seen his ice time climb in consecutive games, and he's rewarded with two goals and two assists -- both wins for Ottawa. Brassard isn't going to continue piling up the offensive numbers, as he's more of a supporting piece. However, he's also a favorite of head coach Guy Boucher dating back to their time together in the QMJHL, so Brassard's role is stable.
