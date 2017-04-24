Senators' Derick Brassard: Posts two points in Game 6

Brassard tallied a pair of assists on the power play in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 6 of the first round against the Bruins on Sunday. The Senators won the series 4-2.

The 29-year-old has points in his last five playoff games, and this was his third multi-point game of the 2017 postseason. Brassard has always been pretty clutch in the playoffs, as in 65 postseason contests, he has 20 goals and 52 points in 65 contests. Next up in the second round, Brassard will face his former team - the New York Rangers. He played three and a half seasons and posted 44 postseason points with the Rangers.