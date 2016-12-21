Senators' Derick Brassard: Scores in third straight

Brassard notched a goal on three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

Brassard has been one of the more disappointing players so far this season, coming into Tuesday with just six goals and eight assists on the year. However, the 29-year-old has started to pick it up lately, scoring in three straight and accumulating a plus-4 rating in that span. While it's too early to make the case for a resurgence -- the center had just 13:47 of ice time Tuesday, his lowest of the season -- the recent uptick in production is a positive sign nonetheless.