Senators' Derick Brassard: Stays hot with goal in Florida

Brassard scored a goal with two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.

Brassard is enjoying his best month of the season, posting a goal with nine points and a plus-3 in 12 outings in January. The veteran snapped an 11-game goal drought with the marker, but he has plenty of assists during the span. He has the potential to pick up points in bunches down the stretch, and is a nice buy-low target for fantasy owners.