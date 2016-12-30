Senators' Derick Brassard: Two-point night spoiled by loss

Brassard delivered an assist and also rifled a one-timer past Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss.

Brassard is a shifty playmaking pivot and the kind of guy you want to watch the moment he starts to heat up. Yeah, you could say that for most players, but Brassard is no stranger to going on lengthy point runs. The 29-year-old collected a goal in three straight games a little over a week ago, and now he's back for more. However, Brassard is slipping in the special teams department as he has just three power-play points after logging a career-high 22 while donning New York's blue shirt last season.