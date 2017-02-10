Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Assist short of Gordie Howe hat trick
Phaneuf scored a shorthanded goal and registered seven PIM -- including a fighting major -- during Thursday's win over Dallas.
The veteran snapped a six-game point drought with the shorthanded goal, and Phaneuf is now up to a respectable seven goals, 21 points and 109 shots on goal for the year. He's also helping in the peripheral categories with 70 PIM, 88 hits and 96 blocked shots. His minus-7 rating is a stinger, but otherwise, he's providing modest cross-category production and warrants attention in most seasonal leagues.
