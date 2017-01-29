Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Has found power-play success
Phaneuf has three points, all on the power play, in his last six games.
Over those six contests, Phaneuf has averaged a whopping 3:48 per game with the extra man. The big blueliner now has 11 power-play points on the season. Last season was the first of his career where he failed to hit the double-digit level for power-play points, and he's proven that was an aberration.
