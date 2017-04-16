Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Monster performance to win Game 2

Phaneuf had a huge Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 over Boston. He scored the game-winner and set up two other goals.

Neon Dion was lit up Saturday and actually helped orchestrate the Sens' comeback from a 3-1 deficit. He set up both of the Sens' third-period goals to send the game to OT and then slammed home the winner. Phaneuf is a far better player in Ottawa than he was in Toronto, simply because he's playing in a more appropriate role. It was his first-ever playoff goal.

