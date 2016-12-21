Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Scores third in last 10 games

Phaneuf registered a power-play goal and two PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 victory against the Blackhawks.

Phaneuf is in the midst of his most productive stretch of the season, as the blueliner owns seven points -- three goals and four helpers -- in December alone. Reaching the scoresheet is nice, but he's also become a consistent threat on the power play, as five of those seven points have come during the man advantage. With that rounded out by the 16 PIM he's amassed in the last 10 games, Phaneuf has been a solid fantasy option.