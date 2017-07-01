Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Latches on with new club
Burgdoerfer signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract with the Senators on Saturday, TSN reports.
That's a high cost for an undrafted defenseman with just two games of NHL experience (with Buffalo) under his belt, but then again, players of his position come at a premium these days. Burgdoerfer is a decent passer from the back line, as evidenced by his 16 assists over 52 games with AHL Rochester in 2016-17.
