Burgdoerfer signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract with the Senators on Saturday, TSN reports.

That's a high cost for an undrafted defenseman with just two games of NHL experience (with Buffalo) under his belt, but then again, players of his position come at a premium these days. Burgdoerfer is a decent passer from the back line, as evidenced by his 16 assists over 52 games with AHL Rochester in 2016-17.

