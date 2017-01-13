Senators' Erik Karlsson: Busts slump with two-assist night against Penguins

Karlsson posted two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

He'd been ice-cold over the last six games, going minus-5 with a lonely assist and an uncharacteristically low six shots, so this is a sight for his fantasy owners' sore eyes. In fact, his shot rate is way, way down this year -- just 94 in 40 games, putting him on a full-season pace for just 192. That'd be an enormous drop for a guy who hasn't taken fewer than 248 shots in any of his last four full campaigns. Along the way, Karlsson has ceded the title of fantasy's most valuable defenseman to the Sharks' Brent Burns. He's still elite, but he hasn't quite been the elite of the elite this year.