Senators' Erik Karlsson: Busy in Tuesday's road loss

Karlsson scored a goal, added an assist and registered eight shots with two blocks in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.

Karlsson's shot totals have been way down this season, but he was very active in the offensive zone in this game which featured plenty of fire wagon hockey. The All-Star remains one of the best offensive defensemen in fantasy hockey, and he remains tied for the Eastern Conference lead in blocked shots (128) with Calvin de Haan of the Islanders.