Senators' Erik Karlsson: Leads Eastern Conference in blocked shots
Karlsson headed into the All-Star break with seven goals and a team-leading 39 points with an even rating.
Karlsson's shot totals have been way down this season, but he remains extremely productive. Often overlooked is the fact he has 126 blocked shots through 47 games, which ties him with Calvin de Haan of the Islanders for the Eastern Conference lead (second in the NHL). Karlsson has managed no goals and seven assists over his past eight outings.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Busts slump with two-assist night against Penguins•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Contributes two helpers in victory•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Stays hot with three-point night•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Scores four points against Pittsburgh•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Scores first goal in six games Saturday night•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Delivers third multi-point outing of November•