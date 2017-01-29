Senators' Erik Karlsson: Leads Eastern Conference in blocked shots

Karlsson headed into the All-Star break with seven goals and a team-leading 39 points with an even rating.

Karlsson's shot totals have been way down this season, but he remains extremely productive. Often overlooked is the fact he has 126 blocked shots through 47 games, which ties him with Calvin de Haan of the Islanders for the Eastern Conference lead (second in the NHL). Karlsson has managed no goals and seven assists over his past eight outings.