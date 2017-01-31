Senators' Erik Karlsson: Not concerned about lack of goals

Karlsson heads into Tuesday's game against the Panthers without a goal over the past 20 outings, as he continues to have a stronger focus on his defensive duties, Don Brennian of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

While Karlsson's shots have been way down, he leads the Eastern Conference in blocked shots with 126 through 47 games. He also sees plenty of time on the power play, posting a goal and 14 assists on the man advantage. Karlsson remains one of the most productive offensive defensemen, even in a down year.