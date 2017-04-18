Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Game 3 win
Karlsson collected two assists -- one on the power play -- and logged 30:15 of ice time during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.
The Norris candidate is now up to four assists through the first three games of the series and has topped 30 minutes of ice time in consecutive outings. His hefty role provides a high fantasy floor, and his offensive upside offers an even higher ceiling. As a result, Karlsson's an elite fantasy asset and worth nightly consideration in daily contests.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Cleared for Game 1•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Won't return until playoffs•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Lights lamp in three straight•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Proves health with two-point night•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...