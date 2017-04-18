Senators' Erik Karlsson: Notches two helpers in Game 3 win

Karlsson collected two assists -- one on the power play -- and logged 30:15 of ice time during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.

The Norris candidate is now up to four assists through the first three games of the series and has topped 30 minutes of ice time in consecutive outings. His hefty role provides a high fantasy floor, and his offensive upside offers an even higher ceiling. As a result, Karlsson's an elite fantasy asset and worth nightly consideration in daily contests.

    Roster Trends

    Player news

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

