Senators' Erik Karlsson: Playing through foot injury

Karlsson played the first-round series against Boston despite two hairline fractures in his left heel, Joe McDonald of ESPN.com reports.

Just a hockey player being a hockey player. The injury reportedly occurred when Karlsson blocked a shot during a March 28 game against Philadelphia and it caused him to miss three of the last five regular season games. While this sort of injury could've kept the star defenseman out during the regular season, it's the playoffs and he has already shown he can compete at a high level despite the ailment, so it's unlikely that he'll miss ice time because of it.