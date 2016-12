Chlapik signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Thursday.

Chlapik has been tearing it up with Charlottetown of the QMJHL, a junior league. The promising pivot leads that club in scoring with 20 goals and 24 assists in just 33 games. Ottawa's scouts took a liking to his two-way acumen and made him the 48th overall pick of the 2015 draft.