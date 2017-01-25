Claesson recorded his first two points of the season Tuesday, netting a pair of assists -- one shorthanded -- in a 3-0 win over Washington.

He did that while skating the fewest minutes of any Ottawa blueliner -- something that's commonly been the case for Claesson on those occasions when he's been in the lineup. The 24-year-old's two points, seven shots on goal and 10:57 of average ice time through 12 games this season tell the full story of his fantasy value (or lack thereof).

