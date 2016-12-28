Pageau notched two assists, a plus-1 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The points haven't flowed freely for Pageau this year, so it's nice to see him deliver an inspired effort. Despite Pageau's ice time being fairly unchanged this year, he hasn't produced nearly the offense we saw out of him last season (43 points). It seems fair to say, though, that the 24-year-old pivot is neither as good as he was last year nor as bad as he's been this year; his true level lies somewhere in the middle.