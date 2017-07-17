Play

Pageau settled on a three-year, $9.1 million contract with Ottawa on Monday -- avoiding arbitration, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Pageau tallied seven goals during the first two rounds of the postseason, but disappeared in the Eastern Conference finals as he managed a mere one goal and two assists. Vanishing act aside, it was a solid playoffs for the center considering he tallied just 33 points in 82 regular-season outings. Given the depth down the middle of the Sens' lineup, the 24-year-old will likely be stuck in a bottom-six role behind Kyle Turris and Derick Brassard, but his ability to play on the wing could increase his minutes during the 2017-18 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...