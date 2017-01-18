Pageau filled the scoresheet with a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's victory over St. Louis.

He'd been scuffling over his last six games, netting just a lonely assist. In fact, Pageau's overall production -- just 16 points in 42 games -- has dropped sharply despite his ice time having dropped only slightly relative to last year. The biggest difference has been a total lack of the shorthanded production that defined his 2015-16; he netted seven goals and two assists while killing penalties last year, but the gritty center has no points at all in those situations this year.

