Pageau went five-hole on a breakaway in Friday's Game 5, double-overtime loss to the Bruins.

The Bruins' defense was slowed at center ice, only for a storming Pageau to receive an outlet pass and flip the puck into the cage for his first goal in these playoffs. He would also go on to slap a loose puck away from the net after it got behind allied goalie Craig Anderson during the first overtime. Pageau should continue to be an X-factor in the playoffs following his 33 points and a plus-13 rating in a full regular season.

