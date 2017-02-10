Pageau snapped a six-game point drought with a shorthanded assist during Thursday's win over Dallas.

After climbing the depth chart and registering 19 goals and 43 points last season, Pageau is back to a third-line role and providing limited offensive numbers. He has just five goals and 19 points through 52 games, after all. There aren't many settings where Pageau is moving the fantasy needle, including in daily contests.