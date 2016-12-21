Pageau registered an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 win against Chicago.

Pageau is quietly enjoying his best month of the season, notching a goal and four helpers through 10 games. The 24-year-old has been on ice for an average of over 16 minutes per contest in the bottom six, translating to 11 points on the year. He may not reach last year's 19-goal total, but Pageau has already launched the puck toward net 60 times after accumulating 133 in 2015-16.