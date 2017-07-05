Pageau filed for arbitration ahead of Wednesday's 5 p.m. ET deadline, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

According to CapFriendly, the Senators currently have $10.71 million in cap space available, with Pageau and another forward in Ryan Dzingel being the only two restricted free agents in need of a fresh contract ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Pageau is a shorthanded specialist who notched 76 points without missing a game over his most recent two-year term with the Senators, and those positives will undoubtedly be raised by his agent in lobbying for a new contract. The 24-year-old's camp can still negotiate with the Senators after the filing deadline passes.

