Senators' Kyle Turris: Extends point streak to three games
Turris scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The snipe stretched his current point streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Turris is headed to his first-ever 30-goal campaign and that's a relatively rare feat in today's NHL. Use him well.
