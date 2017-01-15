Senators' Kyle Turris: Extends point streak to three games

Turris scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The snipe stretched his current point streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Turris is headed to his first-ever 30-goal campaign and that's a relatively rare feat in today's NHL. Use him well.

