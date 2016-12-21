Senators' Kyle Turris: Helps out twice in victory over Chicago

Turris notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The power-play helper came on Dion Phaneuf's second-period goal, which ultimately held up as the game-winner. Turris has been a fairly consistent scoresheet presence this year, but he's done it without going on any meaningful hot streaks; although he does have 10 points over his last 11 contests, they've trickled out steadily. Turris has only one three-game point streak all season, and all three of those games featured just a single point. Still, the 27-year-old makes for a reliable source of secondary scoring.