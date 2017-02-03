Senators' Kyle Turris: Pots pair of power-play points

Turris picked up a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- en route to a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The results haven't quite been spectacular, but Turris has still rolled along at a more-than-respectable clip, having netted 36 points (evenly split between goals and assists) in 49 contests. Even though his career-high 17.3 shooting percentage could be in for a dip, Turris should remain a strong producer as long as he gets to keep seeing time with the similarly gifted Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola