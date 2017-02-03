Senators' Kyle Turris: Pots pair of power-play points
Turris picked up a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- en route to a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
The results haven't quite been spectacular, but Turris has still rolled along at a more-than-respectable clip, having netted 36 points (evenly split between goals and assists) in 49 contests. Even though his career-high 17.3 shooting percentage could be in for a dip, Turris should remain a strong producer as long as he gets to keep seeing time with the similarly gifted Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone.
