Senators' Kyle Turris: Puts up multi-point effort against Edmonton

Turris scored his 14th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

Turris continues to be a great source of offensive production for Ottawa, as he's now up to 14 goals and 27 points in 39 games. The first-line center appears destined for another 25-goal, 60-point campaign and has become a reliable fantasy asset. Turris won't produce mind-blowing numbers as a top-six center, but he's a great scorer who delivers steady production.