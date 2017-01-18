Senators' Kyle Turris: Two helpers push point streak to four

Turris collected two assists (one on the power play) in the second period of Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

They came just 1:29 apart on goals by Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan, pushing the pivot's point streak to four games and six points. He's come back strong from last year's disappointing and injury-shortened campaign, as Turris already has more goals (15 to 13) and points (31 to 30) than he did in 2015-16, and that's all come in 15 fewer games.