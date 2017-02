Hagel was acquired by Ottawa from Minnesota in exchange for future considerations Wednesday.

Hagel will be assigned to AHL Binghamton to continue playing in the minors. With AHL Iowa this season, the winger managed seven points, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 26 outings. After they sent a pair of prospects to the Sharks in exchange for Tommy Wingels, the move for Hagel will bolster the Sens' minor league system.