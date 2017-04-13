Methot (hand) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Amalie Benjamin of the Boston Globe reports.

Methot has been sidelined for Ottawa's last 10 contests as he continues to recover from a hand injury. According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, the defenseman's status is contingent on whether he's able to shoot the puck. If the 31-year-old is unable to give it a go for Game 2, Fredrik Claesson figures to continue filling in on the Sens' blue line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...