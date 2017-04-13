Methot (hand) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Amalie Benjamin of the Boston Globe reports.

Methot has been sidelined for Ottawa's last 10 contests as he continues to recover from a hand injury. According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, the defenseman's status is contingent on whether he's able to shoot the puck. If the 31-year-old is unable to give it a go for Game 2, Fredrik Claesson figures to continue filling in on the Sens' blue line.