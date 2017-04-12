Methot (hand) didn't participate in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll miss Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Methot missed the last nine games of the regular season while recovering from a hand injury, and he'll now need to wait for Saturday's Game 2 for his next chance to return to to Ottawa's lineup. With Methot unavailable Wednesday, Fredrik Claesson will skate with Erik Karlsson on the Senators' top pairing against Boston.

