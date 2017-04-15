Senators' Marc Methot: Ready to go for Game 2
Methot (hand) was paired with Erik Karlsson in warmups and will play Saturday against Boston, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.
Methot has missed ten games so far, but he will be ready to be in the top defensive rotation for a critical Game 2 on Saturday. He had an all around stellar defensive season, recording 12 assists, 164 hits, and a plus-13 rating in 68 games. In leagues that value a true defensive presence, the 31-year-old blueliner does the trick.
