Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Continues to lead league in hits
Borowiecki has posted an NHL-leading 180 hits through 38 games, and he has 29 more hits than any other player in the league.
Borowiecki doesn't offer much on the offensive end, posting just one goal and assist over the past 38 games. He can help fantasy owners in deeper formats with his occasional trips to the penalty box (69 PIM) and blocked shots (50), in addition to his high hit total.
