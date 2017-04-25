Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Doubtful for Game 1
Borowiecki (lower body) has started skating but is considered doubtful ahead of Thursday's second-round opening game against the Rangers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.
It was looking like Borowiecki was on track to return for Game 1 of the second round after missing the final four games of the first-round series against Boston, but that's looking like too big of an ask now. We'll be sure to update his status ahead of puck drop Thursday if he can go, but if he can't, Ben Harpur will likely continue to see ice time.
