Borowiecki (lower body) has started skating but is considered doubtful ahead of Thursday's second-round opening game against the Rangers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

It was looking like Borowiecki was on track to return for Game 1 of the second round after missing the final four games of the first-round series against Boston, but that's looking like too big of an ask now. We'll be sure to update his status ahead of puck drop Thursday if he can go, but if he can't, Ben Harpur will likely continue to see ice time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...