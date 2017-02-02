Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Drawing in Thursday
Borowiecki (illness) will suit up Thursday night against the Lightning, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
The mashing defender is ready to roll after missing the past six games. He was told that he needed to get his weight back up after dropping 10 pounds during his battle with the flu. Borowiecki, who leads the NHL with 197 hits, replaces Fredrik Claesson on the third pair with Chris Wideman.
