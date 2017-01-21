Borowiecki (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. "Boro left the morning skate and he's still not feeling too good," coach Guy Boucher said. "I'll keep it open until after warm-up but right now it looks like (Fredrik) Claesson's in."

It appears that the NHL's hits leader -- he's laid into opponents 197 times -- could sit this one out, so adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly, knowing that his next chance to suit up will come as soon as Sunday for a home tilt against the Blue Jackets.