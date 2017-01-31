Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Needing to regain weight lost by illness
Borowiecki has been dealing with an illness and will sit out Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.
Brown relayed from Senators coach Guy Boucher that Borowiecki lost 10 pounds over the duration of his illness, adding that the NHL's hits leader -- he's collected a whopping 197 of those in 40 games -- needs to put the pounds back onto his 6-foot-2 frame. He's apparently over the illness, so now it's just a matter of how quickly he can get back into game shape.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out through All-Star break•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out again Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Still out sick Sunday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Likely to sit out with injury Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out Thursday with flu-like symptoms•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Continues to lead league in hits•