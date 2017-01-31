Borowiecki has been dealing with an illness and will sit out Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

Brown relayed from Senators coach Guy Boucher that Borowiecki lost 10 pounds over the duration of his illness, adding that the NHL's hits leader -- he's collected a whopping 197 of those in 40 games -- needs to put the pounds back onto his 6-foot-2 frame. He's apparently over the illness, so now it's just a matter of how quickly he can get back into game shape.