Borowiecki (illness) will miss a fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Capitals, TSN's Brent Wallace reports.

The Senators' depth at defense will continue to be tested while Borowiecki remains sidelined, but with just two points (one goal, one assist) in 40 games this season, the blueliner remains off the fantasy radar in most formats. The 27-year-old Canadian remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action.