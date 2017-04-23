Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out for Game 6
Borowiecki (lower body) will not draw into Sunday's Game 6 lineup against the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
Borowiecki will miss his fourth straight game due to the lower-body issue and there's no official timeline placed on a potential return. His next chance arrives in either Game 7 versus the Bruins or Game 1 in the second round, but the Senators will stick with the same pairings Sunday that they employed in Friday's Game 5.
