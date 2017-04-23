Borowiecki (lower body) will not draw into Sunday's Game 6 lineup against the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Borowiecki will miss his fourth straight game due to the lower-body issue and there's no official timeline placed on a potential return. His next chance arrives in either Game 7 versus the Bruins or Game 1 in the second round, but the Senators will stick with the same pairings Sunday that they employed in Friday's Game 5.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...