Borowiecki (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt with Calgary, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki came down with the flu Jan. 19 and will miss his fifth straight game. The defender lost 10 pounds while dealing with the illness, so the All-Star break will give him a nice chunk of time to recover.

