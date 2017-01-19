Borowiecki will not play in Thursday's road contest with the Blue Jackets due to an illness, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.

It doesn't appear to be anything more than a stomach bug but Borowiecki should be considered questionable for the Senators' next matchup with the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner has tallied just two points over 40 games this season so it seems safe to say he's off the radar in nearly all fantasy formats regardless of whether he's healthy or not.